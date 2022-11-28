Beyonce Rocks A Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With JAY-Z On Rare Public Date Night

Beyonce is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while out to eat at Giorgio Baldi with her husband JAY-Z on Nov. 27. The 41-year-old put her toned legs on full display when she rocked an extremely short navy blue pleated mini skirt with a sweatshirt and heels.

Bey’s pleated skirt was extremely short and she styled it with a baggy blue Whitney Museum of American Art crewneck sweatshirt. The singer topped her look off with a pair of black strappy Femme La Luce Minimale Vegan Python Wrap Sandals and a Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandouliere 20 bag. As for her glam, she had her long, light brown highlighted hair down in voluminous curls with her front pieces curled to the sides.

Meanwhile, Jay rocked a pair of fitted black sweatpants with a black crewneck sweatshirt and a long black peacoat on top. He tied his look together with a black beanie and a pair of crisp white sneakers. Also in attendance at the restaurant were Kanye West and Ray J who all dined separately.

The lovebirds have been loving date night lately and just last week they stepped out for dinner in New York City when they rocked more casual looks. For the outing, Bey rocked a pair of cropped black flared pants with a baggy black hoodie, cat-eye sunglasses, and a pair of black patent leather pointed-toe pumps. Jay wore a pair of drawstring black joggers with a black crewneck sweatshirt, a Puma beanie, high white socks, and white sneakers.

Beyonce has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala when she looked fabulous in a strapless Gucci skintight black dress with a white sequin star-patterned neckline and old-Hollywood curls.

Bey’s strapless black and white gown was super form-fitting and had a plunging, strapless neckline with white sequin cups with big silver stars on the chest. The bodice of the dress was a corset that cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the satin skirt hugged her hips and legs. She styled the dress with pink satin gloves with ruffled hems, large dangling diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a black Dolce & Gabbana clutch.