Beyonce Rocks A Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With JAY-Z On Rare Public Date Night

Beyonce looked fabulous in a tiny pleated blue mini skirt while holding hands with jAY-Z on a date night in Santa Monica.

By:
November 28, 2022 9:25AM EST
Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of 'The Lion King' at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 July 2019. The movie was released in US theaters on 19 July. The Lion King World Premiere - Arrivals, Hollywood, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Santa Monica, CA - Singer Beyoncé and Jay-Z are smiles as they hold hands exiting Italian Restaurant Giorgio Baldi after having a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica. The duo dined at the Italian establishment in the private section away from everybody else and also away from Rapper Kanye West who happened to be in the same restaurant but on the side completely. They dined at the restaurant for almost two hours. Beyonce, 41, had her hair all done while wearing a blue skirt, a blue sweater, high heels and carrying a Louis Vuitton purse while Jay-Z wore white Puma sneakers, black trousers, a black Prada shirt underneath, a black long jacket and a black Puma beanie. Pictured: Beyoncé And Jay-Z BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar couple Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are seen departing from Venice Airport after attending the wedding of Géraldine Guyot and Alexandre Arnault in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Beyonce, Jay-Z BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Beyonce is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while out to eat at Giorgio Baldi with her husband JAY-Z on Nov. 27. The 41-year-old put her toned legs on full display when she rocked an extremely short navy blue pleated mini skirt with a sweatshirt and heels.

Beyonce rocked this navy blue pleated mini skirt with a baggy crewneck sweatshirt & heels. (TPG / BACKGRID)

Bey’s pleated skirt was extremely short and she styled it with a baggy blue Whitney Museum of American Art crewneck sweatshirt. The singer topped her look off with a pair of black strappy Femme La Luce Minimale Vegan Python Wrap Sandals and a Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandouliere 20 bag. As for her glam, she had her long, light brown highlighted hair down in voluminous curls with her front pieces curled to the sides.

Meanwhile, Jay rocked a pair of fitted black sweatpants with a black crewneck sweatshirt and a long black peacoat on top. He tied his look together with a black beanie and a pair of crisp white sneakers. Also in attendance at the restaurant were Kanye West and Ray J who all dined separately.

Beyonce wore the stylish outfit while out to eat at Giorgio Baldi with her husband JAY-Z on Nov. 27. (GAMR / BACKGRID)

The lovebirds have been loving date night lately and just last week they stepped out for dinner in New York City when they rocked more casual looks. For the outing, Bey rocked a pair of cropped black flared pants with a baggy black hoodie, cat-eye sunglasses, and a pair of black patent leather pointed-toe pumps. Jay wore a pair of drawstring black joggers with a black crewneck sweatshirt, a Puma beanie, high white socks, and white sneakers.

Beyonce has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala when she looked fabulous in a strapless Gucci skintight black dress with a white sequin star-patterned neckline and old-Hollywood curls.

Bey’s strapless black and white gown was super form-fitting and had a plunging, strapless neckline with white sequin cups with big silver stars on the chest. The bodice of the dress was a corset that cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the satin skirt hugged her hips and legs. She styled the dress with pink satin gloves with ruffled hems, large dangling diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a black Dolce & Gabbana clutch.

