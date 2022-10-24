Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Strapless Gown With Old Hollywood Hair For Wearable Art Gala: Photos

Beyonce always steals the show no matter what even she attends and that’s exactly what she did at WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica on Oct. 22. The 41-year-old looked fabulous in a strapless skintight black dress with a white sequin star-patterned neckline and old-Hollywood curls.

“I never take these moments for granted. Thank you Beyoncé for being as kind and gracious as when we first met 20 years ago. Love you deep 🐝 Special thanks to Blue Ivy for these pics!” pic.twitter.com/ohnwK8BuKE — 𝐊 𝐞 𝐢 𝐫 𝐲 ♡🐝 (@KEIRYYONCE) October 23, 2022

For the event, Beyonce wore a strapless black and white Gucci gown that was super form-fitting. The dress featured a plunging strapless neckline that had white sequin cups with big silver stars on the chest. The bodice of the dress was a corset that cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the satin skirt hugged her hips and legs.

Bey styled the dress with pink satin gloves with ruffled hems, large dangling diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a black Dolce & Gabbana clutch. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair down and parted to the side in super voluminous curls while a glossy brown lip with lip-liner topped her look off.

Beyonce’s outfits lately have been nothing short of perfect and aside from this look, she was recently at a Tiffany & Co. party when she wore a sheer black corset bodysuit with a plunging neckline that was completely covered in strands of crystals.

Bey’s corset one-piece had a low-cut neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display while the rest of the onesie was pantless and the entire suit was covered in strands of crystals that were draped all over her body and legs. On top of the crystal outfit, she wore a massive black coat with exaggerated ruffled shoulders and a long train that trailed behind her. She tied her look together with gold dangling earrings, a gold chain choker necklace, and black peep-toe maryjane heels.