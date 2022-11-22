Cher, 76, & Alexander Edwards, 36, Hold Hands On Date Night After Confirming Romance: Photos

Cher and her new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards had a date night at Malibu Nobu on Monday, November 21. The couple were seen holding hands in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The record executive, 36, and pop icon, 76, held hands as they left the eatery, and Alexander even had his arm wrapped around Cher’s waist as they headed to their ride.

The “Believe” singer looked gorgeous in a black blazer with a gold, metallic design all over it. Cher completed the look with some black leggings and a pair of boots and carried a leather handbag with her. Alexander, who dated and shares a son with Amber Rose, similarly dressed in dark clothes, wearing a long-sleeved black Grateful Dead t-shirt with the classic rock band’s logo in yellow printed on the back. He sported some baggy gray slacks for their evening.

The couple first made headlines when they were spotted out holding hands on a date night in West Hollywood at the beginning of November. Alexander was seen kissing the singer’s hand, as they left the restaurant Craig’s. The dinner date came after the record executive was seen hanging out with the singer and his friend, rapper Tyga at her mansion at the end of October, per DailyMail.

After the pair went public, Cher confirmed that they were together with a tweet. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote and responded to a fan by saying that he treats her like royalty.

Since Cher and AE went public, a sources close to the popstar revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s very happy with her new beau. “She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it,” they said. “They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost.”

Another insider confirmed that Alexander is a great and loving boyfriend to the popstar. “She is having fun and she loves that he treats her like the Goddess she is. She doesn’t know what it will turn into, but she is loving what it is right now,” they said.