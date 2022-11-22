Camila Cabello Pokes Fun At Herself For Pronunciation Of ‘Christmas’ In Song After Being Mocked For It

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, but Camila Cabello has the distinction of being the “Princess of Quismois.” One year after Camila, 25, debuted the unique way she pronounces “Christmas” – and weeks after she shared her take on the Bing Crosby holiday classic on all streaming platforms – she posted a video of her “before recording my version of ‘I’ll be Home for Christmas (quismois).” In the short clip, Camila works as her own vocal coach, trying to get her to pronounce “Christmas” correctly. Despite all efforts, Camilla still said “Christmas” like a mish-mashed marriage of “Quiznos” and “mouse.”

me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois) pic.twitter.com/Mmz7gvEzIj — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 22, 2022

i’ll be home for quismoiss pic.twitter.com/VaZY36itJG — AARON (@lidolmix) November 19, 2022

Some fans were a bit confused as to the nature of the clip, and so someone shared how Camila earned the moniker of “Princess of Quismois.” The snippet posted online came from Camila’s appearance on the 2021 PBS special, In Performance at The White House: Spirit of the Season. While dressed like a vibrant poinsettia, Camilla sang “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” in the White House’s Grand Foyer while accompanied by a mariachi band. It was then that the world learned that Cabello sings “Christmas” like “quismois,” and a new meme was born.

That meme was given a new lease on life in 2022 when Camila shared her take on “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” on all streaming platforms. “I recorded this mariachi cover of my favorite Christmas song last year on @amazonmusic,” she posted on Nov. 5, along with a photo of her as a baby. “it’s out on all platforms now, and I’m still super proud of it. Enjoy.”

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” was first recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943 for soldiers stationed overseas during World War II. In the near-seventy years since its first release, artists like Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Brian McKnight have covered the track. Elvis Presley included a version in his Elvis’ Christmas Album in 1957. Camilla’s performance, like those previously mentioned, charted, reaching No. 71 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in the week of Dec. 29, 2021.

In 2022, Camila got an early Christmas gift when she confirmed that she and tech entrepreneur Austin Kevitch were dating. It was Camila’s first major romance since parting with Shawn Mendes. On Nov. 17, Austin and Camila showed that their love was still going strong by laughing while leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.