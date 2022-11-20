North West, 9, Dances With Lizzo In Adorable Video: Watch

North West kicked her feet joyously as she and Lizzo wore stylish pink outfits, in one of the nine-year-old's newest TikTok videos.

November 20, 2022 3:28PM EST
Image Credit: SplashNews/Shutterstock

North West, 9, busted some epic movies with Lizzo, 34, in her new TikTok video, which was posted on Nov. 20! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a pink and black checkered oversized shirt, jeans, and black boots as she kicked her feet with the singer, who wore a sparkly light pink catsuit with sheer parts and black and pink platform boots. They were joined by North’s stylish pal, who wore a pink jacket over a black top, white pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons.

@kimandnorth

♬ origineel geluid – The_boys

In addition to the cute post, North posted another video that was filmed from a seat at a Lizzo performance. Lizzo could be seen on stage in the same pink outfit as she showed off her epic moves and sang her heart out. North also seemed to scream, “Lizzo!” as the talented star was about to come on stage.

North’s Lizzo-related videos come after she and Kim made headlines for singing a Christmas song by Ariana Grande, in a video posted less than a week ago. The song was “Santa Tell Me” and it got a lot of attention since Ariana is Kim’s recent ex Pete Davidson‘s ex. The mother and daughter appeared to be having a great time, regardless of the mutual love connection with the singer, and it was a perfect way to prepare for the upcoming holidays.

North West
North West during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Another recent video of North’s that made headlines was one that shared her extensive morning and nighttime beauty routine. It started with her laying her head on a pillow before she woke up to her bright bathroom. She then brushed her teeth and went into a rigorous morning-to-night SKKN skincare routine with several products.

The cutie, who shares her TikTok page with Kim, also showed off her style in a fashionable graphic tee and white headband to keep her hair out of her face, in the clip, and had her hair in high ponytails. A sped-up version of Aaliyah‘s “Are You That Somebody” also played in the background, which brought an energetic vibe to the video.

