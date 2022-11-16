Kim Kardashian & North West Sing Christmas Song By Pete Davidson’s Ex Ariana Grande In Cute Video: Watch

Either North West was eager to kick off the Holiday season with her mother, Kim Kardashian, or she was feeling her full Ariana Grande fantasy on Tuesday (Nov. 15). North, 9, posted a TikTok of her and Kim, 42, lip-syncing to Ariana’s Christmas classic, “Santa Tell Me.” The fact that the song was by Pete Davidson’s former fiancée didn’t seem to faze Kim, who joined her daughter in the video. North rocked a high pony along with her Sierra Canton School uniform, making her an excellent substitute for Ariana.

This was probably more North and Kim giving love to Ariana than throwing shade at Pete. The former Saturday Night Live funnyman dated Ariana, 29, for a whirlwind five months in 2018. In May, the two went public with their romance. In June, they got engaged. By October, they called off their engagement. The split was amicable, with Ariana making positive references to the romance on her 2019 album, thank u, next. In 2019, Arana would also reveal that she and Pete “were like, up and down, and on-and-off” before they ultimately called things off.

Kim and Pete’s romance didn’t come on the heels of his breakup with Ariana. Pete would go on to date Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor before calling for Kim on the set of SNL in 2021. From there, Kim and Pete would enjoy a nine-month romance (despite all the online harassment from Kim’s ex, Kanye “Ye” West) before they went their separate ways. Since then, Pete has been romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski.

At this rate, everyone is going to have dated Pete Davidson at one point, and that was something that Pete’s former SNL costar, Jay Pharoah, made during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “The man got Kate Beckinsale,” Jay said in a conversation about Pete’s endowment and how he seems to snag all these high-profile romances. “He got the vampire from Underworld. What the hell? Are you kidding me?”

“What, you got Ariana Grande? You? What? You got my money, my car, my push,” said Pharoah. “Hey, I’m proud of him. Whatever you doing, I, hey, I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates’s ex-wife because she’s still a billionaire. And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson’s hit list. If the Queen were still alive, he would’ve slept with her.”