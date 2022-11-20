Margot Robbie Stuns In Green Dress With Cutouts At Governors Awards: Photos

Margot Robbie, 32, dazzled at the 13th annual Governors Awards on Nov. 19! The actress showed up to the event, which celebrated awards granted by the Academy’s Board of Governors, including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award, in a satin green dress and posed on the carpet. The fashion choice included a cutout section in the middle and one over the shoulder sleeveless section.

The beauty had her hair down and parted in the middle during her appearance, and accessorized with thick gold bracelets and earrings. She also rocked black nail polish and topped her look off with shoes that were hidden by the long bottom of the dress. She flashed smiles at cameras and was one of the best dressed at the star-studded event.

In addition to Margot, other attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Wilde, Cate Blanchett, Kaia Gerber, and more. The ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and was followed by an afterparty that brought out even more familiar faces. Margot has been promoting her new film Babylon, alongside Brad Pitt, so her appearance at the awards helped to put a spotlight on the feature even more.

Before Margot wowed at the Governors Awards, she made headlines for appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair earlier this month. She wore a tight black Alaïa dress with a cutout on the bodice that revealed her toned abs and small waist. She also wore a black short-sleeved bodysuit in one of the photos for the photoshoot and had her hair down.

In addition to the photos, Margot gave an open interview to the outlet and one of the things she talked about was recent paparazzi pictures in which she seemed visibly upset after leaving her friend Cara Delevingne‘s home in Los Angeles. “I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes’,” Margot told the publication about what she told her mom when she called her to ask whether or not she and Cara were okay. ”And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house—I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”