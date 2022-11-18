Tinashe Rocks Blazer With Nothing Underneath At ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Party

Tinashe sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did on the red carpet at GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 17. The 29-year-old wore a dark gray suit, opting out of a shirt or bra underneath her wide open blazer.

Tinashe’s gray Ottolinger suit featured a baggy blazer which was kept unbuttoned, revealing her bare chest and stomach. The singer chose not to wear a bra or shirt, putting her bare, ample cleavage on full display. She styled the blazer with matching mid-rise trousers that were fitted on the thighs and baggy from the knees down.

Tinashe accessorized her sexy suit with a gold body chain and choker necklace as well as long, dangling diamond earrings and black leather pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam, Tinashe had her long, dark hair down in voluminous curls while parted to the side. She rocked a sultry smokey eye with a thick black cat-eye liner and a bold red lip which brought a pop of color to her monochromatic look.

When it comes to Tinashe, she is not afraid to take risks on the red carpet and aside from this seriously sexy look, she just attended the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Preview & Exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Nov. 15, when she rocked an even sexier outfit.

For the event, Tinashe rocked a super cropped black long-sleeve metallic top with gloves attached, that featured crisscross straps on the front and a super tiny underwire bra. Her entire toned stomach was on display in the top and she styled it with a mid-rise, super short black skirt. The skirt had a slit on the side of her hip and was hip-high short on one side while longer on the other. She styled her outfit with a pair of sheer black knee-high socks and pointed-toe black pumps.