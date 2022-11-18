‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dyvenor & Andrew Garfield Spotted Getting Cozy At ‘GQ’ Event Before ‘Leaving Together’

 Phoebe and Andrew are reportedly acting like a 'proper couple' after being spotted leaving a star studded celebration in London together.

By:
November 18, 2022 10:21PM EST
Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield
View gallery
Phoebe Dynevor The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx and Homesense Awards, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, UK - 24 May 2022 Wearing Louis Vuitton
Phoebe Dynevor Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
Image Credit: SplashNews

Phoebe Dynevor may have met her next match! According to The UK Sun, the Bridgerton beauty, 27, simply “clicked” with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, 39, when they met at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday, November 16. At the afterparty at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel, they reportedly got cozy. “Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction,” an insider told the publication. “They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor arrives at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London. (SplashNews)

Phoebe broke up with ex Pete Davidson, 29, last August, and Andrew was previously linked to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Alyssa Miller and Oscar winning actress Emma Stone, among others. And it turns out the hunky Under The Banner of Heaven star recently spoke out about his personal life, and where he thought he’d be as he comes up on the big 4-0. “The good news is, all my high school friends, we’re all celebrating [turning 40] together,” he said during a November interview with GQ, via PEOPLE.  “But it’s interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they’re all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part.”

Andrew explained that he had some “guilt” around the expectation that he become a parent and has been working on “releasing” himself from what he called the “societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40.” “It’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth, like ‘By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child,’ that kind of thing,” he told GQ. “I think I have some guilt around that. Obviously, it’s easier for me as a man.”

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield attends the GQ Man of The Year Awards in London On Nov 16, 2022. (SplashNews)

As for Phoebe, a romance with one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men couldn’t hurt. A source told Us Weekly in 2021 that she was genuinely into her SNL alum ex before they split. He was “always” making her laugh, said a source, and the former duo were “lovebirds” and “crazy about each other.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad