Patrick Dempsey’s Daughter Talula, 20, Looks So Grown Up At ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere: Photo

The Disenchanted movie premiere was a family affair for Patrick Dempsey! The 56-year-old actor walked the red carpet of the Enchanted sequel on Thursday night, Nov. 18 with his beautiful 20-year-old daughter Talula and his wife, Jillian, a professional makeup artist. Talula stunned in a floor-length black gown that featured cutout details below her bust. She straightened her platinum blonde hair and left it parted down the middle. Talula, who is the oldest of three siblings, looked just like her mom, who also wore her blonde hair straightened and a black dress for the big night.

Meanwhile, Patrick beamed with pride as he was accompanied by two of the most important women in his life. He opted for a double-breasted, navy-blue plaid tux for the night and paired a light blue dress shirt underneath. Patrick, Jillian, and Talula all wore black shoes to complete their ensembles.

As mentioned above, Talula is the eldest of three kids shared by Patrick and Jillian, who also raised their 15-year-old twin sons, Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick. In a previous interview, the Grey’s Anatomy alum admitted how hard it was watching his little girl grow up. “You go from a baby girl walking around in dresses to junior high and then high school,” he recalled to PEOPLE in 2020. “It’s a big transition. You have to weather the storm!”

That same year, he also opened up about feeling sorry for his daughter because she missed so many major milestones, such as her high school prom and graduation day, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We did a mock sort of prom at the house … it was a Saturday night,” he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It was so sad, as a parent, you’re like ‘Oh my god, my heart breaks for you, you don’t have that moment’ … to see her all dressed up, and then she got on Zoom with all her friends and they got together.”

Although she has attended numerous Hollywood events with her famous father over the years and has a public Instagram account, Talula does not show off much of her life and has less than 25 posts on her feed. She appears to adore traveling, as exemplified by her travel-themed Instagram Highlights. Her last post as of this writing showed a glimpse into her summer in Paris, with her love interest, who she proudly kissed in one of the pics, as seen above.

She has also dabbled in modeling and was featured in Seventeen when she was in high school.