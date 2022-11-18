Kris Jenner & BF Corey Gamble Release Their First Holiday Card As A Couple After 8 Years Together

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble finally have their own holiday card! As the KarJenner family’s annual holiday card has become a whole thing, the darling duo have opted out of shooting their own card since they began dating 8 years ago… until now. Partnering with Shutterfly, the momager and her business executive beau created a fabulous festive keepsake and debuted it on Friday, Nov. 18, as seen below.

In the super cute snap, Kris rocked a tartan plaid jacket and black leggings. With her trademark bob hair style, a fresh face of makeup and a set of sparkling earrings, the mom of six stunned standing close to her boyfriend. Corey, meanwhile, looked quite festive in his holiday green sweater.

Kris also gave a statement to HollywoodLife about how much the mementos mean to her. “The holiday cards that I have, I love so much because I can look back at these amazing memories and remember them forever – they’re frozen in time,” she explained. “I love receiving cards because I love to see how everybody’s families have grown and changed over the years.”

While they may have waited a bit to make their holiday card debut, the adorable couple have certainly been going from strength to strength over the years. After first meeting at a party in Ibiza in 2014, the pair were an instant match, enjoying dinner dates and trips to Mexico.

As things have become more serious between the couple, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Corey is perfectly happy without getting married or having kids of their own together. “Corey Gamble is content not getting married. He knows at his age this is something that could or could not happen, same with having his own kids, and he’s happy. He loves life the way it is,” the insider explained. In case Kris and Corey change their mind about a wedding and more kids, they now have a holiday card tradition to keep updated!