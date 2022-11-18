Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.

The pair also went viral earlier this year when they went on a mutual motorcycle ride together. The two shared a laugh in the playful pic, with them both on their bikes. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Jason captioned the image.

Lenny has opened up in interviews about his friendship with Jason, saying he “loves” the Aquaman actor. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” the Grammy winner spilled to Men’s Health back in November 2020. “As far as Jason and I? Literally, the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude’,” he also added.

Lenny was previously married to Lisa, while Jason is currently estranged from the Cosby Show icon as the pair continue to work out their divorce. Notably, the “American Woman” singer walked down the aisle with Lisa back in 1987, welcoming daughter Zoe the following year. After a six year union, however, the couple split in 1993 — but have remained close publicly and privately as they co-parented their only child. “We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way,” Lenny said to Entertainment Tonight back in Oct. 2020. “We created such an exceptional human being. I’m so proud to be Zoë’s dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It’s been the most beautiful gift,” he also said, reflecting on their past history.

Lisa began a romantic relationship with Jason in 2005, welcoming her two younger children with him: daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. They quietly wed in 2017, however, announced they were separating in Jan. 2021 after four years.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the estranged couple said via Instagram. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the also said.