Kendall Jenner Peed In An Ice Bucket Amidst ‘Panic Attack’ On The Way To Met Gala

Kendall Jenner had a bit of an emergency while wearing a giant Prada skirt on the way to the 2022 Met Gala. The Nov. 17 episode of The Kardashians featured Kendall and her family attending the event. While in the back of a sprinter van en route to the high-profile event, Kendall had some bladder issues, triggered by a panic attack.

“My skirt was so big and heavy and there was so much stuff under it that I literally was out of breath by the time I got into the sprinter van,” Kendall explained. “On top of being completely out of breath, thinking I’m missing the carpet, I think I started to panic. The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there’s no rhyme or reason. I did not invite it. It just happens.”

In the van, Kendall was surrounded by some of her team members. “I’m having a panic attack,” she admitted. “I’m gonna cry. I need to drink a sip of water and I need to pee.” Someone quickly offered up a solution: the ice bucket! “That’s so mortifying,” Kendall shrieked. “For whoever has to deal with my pee later, I’m sorry!” Someone assured Kendall that this “happens all the time backstage.” Kendall urged someone to turn down the music so no one would hear her. “I cannot believe this is happening,” she laughed. “Nobody judge me. Prada, I’m so sorry!”

In the end, Kendall went through with it, and admitted in a confessional, “Best decision I ever made. I don’t know what I would’ve done when I got inside.” Kendall looked incredible in a sheer top and the huge skirt on the Met Gala carpet. Her look was complete with bleached eyebrows, which added a unique aspect to the red carpet ensemble. Needless to say, Kendall slayed the night like the pro she is!