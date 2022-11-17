John Stamos Fiercely Defends Lori Loughlin After College Scandal: ‘She Went To ‘F—ing Jail’

Full House star John Stamos, 59, sat down with actor Dax Shepard, 47, for the Nov. 14 episode of the Armchair Expert Podcast and opened up about his thoughts on Lori Loughlin‘s college admissions scandal. “We talked last night about you. It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her then people get mad. If you don’t defend her, then you feel bad because she’s a great person,” the Big Shot star told Dax around the 42.40-minute mark.



John then went on to claim that Lori feels her own regret for the 2019 scandal. “She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f—king jail man,” he added. “I am going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn’t really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on.”

Later in the interview, Dax said that he thinks it is unfair how people compare what happened with Lori to different situations of people in prison. “I’ve loved people who’ve done much worse things than that,” the host began. “What people love to do is to make it relative to the poor Black woman, who spent eight years in jail, for saying that their address was wrong, that’s a horrendous on its own and that’s a total miscarriage of justice.” Dax added that people can compartmentalize those things. “And we can have outrage about that without having to make it relative to Lori,” he said.

The actor, who played Uncle Jessie in Full House, shared with listeners how he and Lori still hangout. The two even recently made a viral TikTok video together, which John also discussed in the podcast. “And then it’s the Dirtbag thing or whatever. And so, we’re Googling like young, John Stamos, Lori Anne Loughlin, so stupid, and then TikTok is 8 seconds. And it took like four hours – for and a half hours,” the Hollywood hunk shared.

Lori, who stars in the TV series When Hope Calls, served nearly two months in prison for paying $500K in bribes to get her daughters into USC. In May 2020, the actress plead guilty to one conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, per TMZ. She began her sentence behind bars on Oct. 30 of that year and was officially released on Dec. 28, 2020. Her daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 23, opened up about seeing her mom go to jail during an episode of Red Table Talk that year. “It’s been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison,” she said. “But also I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.”