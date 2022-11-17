Ashley Benson Rocks Red Hot Mini Dress With Sheer Cutout To Celebrate New Fragrance Launch

Ashley Benson was the woman of the hour at the launch party of her new fragrance, ASH by Ashley Benson, in West Hollywood on Nov. 16. The 32-year-old stole the show when she wore a super short, bright red fitted mini dress with an incredibly low-cut neckline.

Ashley’s red mini dress featured a low, underwire neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display while a sheer cutout just below her chest showed off even more skin. On top of her frock, she rocked a matching blazer and she topped her look off with a pair of skinny-strap red heels.

As for her glam, Ashley had her short, platinum blonde bob down in loose, wet beach waves while parted to the side. A smokey eye with thick black cat-eye liner, a matte brown lip, and a pair of diamond hoop earrings completed her sexy outfit.

Ashley has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits lately and aside from this look, she was recently in Las Vegas for an event when she wore a brown leather Giuseppe Di Morabito Spring 2022 suit. She rocked an oversized blazer with a tight nude tank top underneath and styled it with the matching high-waisted, wide-leg culotte pants. She topped her look off with a Faure Le Page Parade Night Braided Bag and a pair of brown suede, pointed-toe Schutz Anamaria Boots.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was her oversized black metallic leather Saint Laurent Spring 2022 coat that she wore on top of a super short, black mini dress. She styled her outfit with a pair of metallic silver knee-high Louis Vuitton Boots, a Faure Le Page Parade Night Braided purse, and a pair of Prive Revaux the Paris sunglasses.