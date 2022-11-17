Ashley Benson Rocks Red Hot Mini Dress With Sheer Cutout To Celebrate New Fragrance Launch

Ashley Benson looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging red mini dress with a sheer cutout on her stomach for the launch party of her new fragrance.

By:
November 17, 2022 12:13PM EST
ashley benson
West Hollywood, CA - Ashley Benson is radiant in red as she steps out for her party in West Hollywood, Ca Pictured: Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Ashley Benson was the woman of the hour at the launch party of her new fragrance, ASH by Ashley Benson, in West Hollywood on Nov. 16. The 32-year-old stole the show when she wore a super short, bright red fitted mini dress with an incredibly low-cut neckline.

Ashley Benson looked stunning in this plunging red mini dress & blazer at the launch party for her new fragrance, ASH by Ashley Benson, in West Hollywood on Nov. 16. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Ashley’s red mini dress featured a low, underwire neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display while a sheer cutout just below her chest showed off even more skin. On top of her frock, she rocked a matching blazer and she topped her look off with a pair of skinny-strap red heels.

As for her glam, Ashley had her short, platinum blonde bob down in loose, wet beach waves while parted to the side. A smokey eye with thick black cat-eye liner, a matte brown lip, and a pair of diamond hoop earrings completed her sexy outfit.

Ashley has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits lately and aside from this look, she was recently in Las Vegas for an event when she wore a brown leather Giuseppe Di Morabito Spring 2022 suit. She rocked an oversized blazer with a tight nude tank top underneath and styled it with the matching high-waisted, wide-leg culotte pants. She topped her look off with a Faure Le Page Parade Night Braided Bag and a pair of brown suede, pointed-toe Schutz Anamaria Boots.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was her oversized black metallic leather Saint Laurent Spring 2022 coat that she wore on top of a super short, black mini dress. She styled her outfit with a pair of metallic silver knee-high Louis Vuitton Boots, a Faure Le Page Parade Night Braided purse, and a pair of Prive Revaux the Paris sunglasses.

