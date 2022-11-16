Kate Walsh, 55, Looks Stunning In An Orange Bikini On The Beach In Australia: Photo

Kate Walsh is having an amazing time on vacation in Australia and she proved that when she hit the beach in a sexy bikini. The 55-year-old wore an orange and pink floral string bikini with tassels on the strings and she couldn’t stop smiling as she took a dip in the ocean.

Kate’s bikini featured a tiny triangle top that crisscrossed around her waist and tied in the front with orange tassels. She paired the top with matching, low-rise side tie bottoms that also had tassels attached to the ends of the strings.

The Grey’s Anatomy star has been in Australia with her Australian farmer fiancee, Andrew Nixon. Kate announced their engagement in early October after accidentally calling Andrew her fiancee in an Instagram live video. She was in a live with her form Private Practice co-star, Amy Brenneman, when Andrew walked by and she called him her fiancee. Amy then said to the camera, “She just 100 percent outed your engagement,” to which Kate replied, “I did, I just outed our engagement.”

While in Australia these past two months, Kate’s outfits have been amazing. Just recently, she attended the 2022 Telethon Gala in Perth when she made her first red carpet appearance with Andrew since the couple got engaged.

For the outing, Kate looked stunning in a fitted, strapless neon green gown with a fitted bodice and a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was cinched in at her waist and was gathered to one side while the front of the skirt featured a plunging thigh-high slit. She accessorized her dress with nude ankle-strap heels, a tiny metallic purse, and a silver bangle bracelet.