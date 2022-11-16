Kate Walsh, 55, Looks Stunning In An Orange Bikini On The Beach In Australia: Photo

Kate Walsh looked fabulous in an orange patterned string bikini while taking a dip in the ocean at the beach in Australia.

By:
November 16, 2022 9:50AM EST
kate walsh
Kate WalshWhitney Art Party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2020Wearing Rubin Singer
Perth, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange bikini. The 55 year old Grey's Anatomy actress was showing off her bottom to some friends at the beach. It appears Kate might have been bitten by something. The actress was also hanging out with her beloved dog Rosie. Pictured: Kate Walsh BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ghosty / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Walsh'Grand Horizons' play opening night, Broadway, New York, USA - 23 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Ghosty / BACKGRID

Kate Walsh is having an amazing time on vacation in Australia and she proved that when she hit the beach in a sexy bikini. The 55-year-old wore an orange and pink floral string bikini with tassels on the strings and she couldn’t stop smiling as she took a dip in the ocean.

kate walsh
Kate Walsh looked fabulous in this orange & pink string bikini while on the beach in Australia. (Ghosty / BACKGRID)

Kate’s bikini featured a tiny triangle top that crisscrossed around her waist and tied in the front with orange tassels. She paired the top with matching, low-rise side tie bottoms that also had tassels attached to the ends of the strings.

The Grey’s Anatomy star has been in Australia with her Australian farmer fiancee, Andrew Nixon. Kate announced their engagement in early October after accidentally calling Andrew her fiancee in an Instagram live video. She was in a live with her form Private Practice co-star, Amy Brenneman, when Andrew walked by and she called him her fiancee. Amy then said to the camera, “She just 100 percent outed your engagement,” to which Kate replied, “I did, I just outed our engagement.”

While in Australia these past two months, Kate’s outfits have been amazing. Just recently, she attended the 2022 Telethon Gala in Perth when she made her first red carpet appearance with Andrew since the couple got engaged.

For the outing, Kate looked stunning in a fitted, strapless neon green gown with a fitted bodice and a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was cinched in at her waist and was gathered to one side while the front of the skirt featured a plunging thigh-high slit. She accessorized her dress with nude ankle-strap heels, a tiny metallic purse, and a silver bangle bracelet.

