Kate Walsh Engaged: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Accidentally Reveals She’s Set To Marry BF Andrew Nixon

Congratulations to Kate Walsh and her beau Andrew Nixon! The actress, who is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy this season, accidentally revealed that the two are engaged! Kate was on an Instagram Live on Wednesday (October 5) with her former Private Practice costar Amy Brenneman when she let it slip that Andrew had popped the question. However, it might have been a bit obvious as Kate was wearing a gigantic diamond ring on THAT finger!

While the two actresses were chatting remotely, Andrew walked into Kate’s frame and she nonchalantly said, “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé.” Amy was quick to respond with a laugh, telling Andrew, “She just 100 percent outed your engagement.” Kate agreed, saying, “I did. I just outed our engagement.”

Of course, once the cat was out of the bag, Kate couldn’t help but laugh. She also couldn’t help but show off that massive engagement ring she was wearing the whole time she was on the video chat. After the conversation with Amy, she shared a photo of two martini glasses on her Instagram Live, writing, “Celebrating w/@andynix1.”

Kate and Andrew were first linked back in 2020, after they reportedly met on a cruise. Kate appears very private about the relationship, as she doesn’t post any pictures of the couple to her Instagram. They have been living in Perth, Australia together after a holiday of hers turned into a months-long stay in the middle of the pandemic, according to The Daily Telegraph. “I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least,” she told the outlet in August 2020. “I couldn’t go home initially, and now that I can, I don’t really fancy going back.”

This will be the second marriage for Kate, as she wed producer Alex Young in 2007. The very next year they ended up splitting and their divorce was finalized in 2010.