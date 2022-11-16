Denise Richards Claps Back After Troll Wished She Was ‘Shot’ During Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards broke her silence regarding the frightening road rage incident she was involved in on Monday, Nov. 14 after an online troll proudly tweeted that they wished she was harmed during it. The troll quoted a tweet sharing the news and wrote, “Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.” An upset Denise replied, “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck… —hole.” The original tweet has been deleted for violating Twitter’s rules.

As the 51-year-old actress noted, she and her husband, 47-year-old Aaron Phypers, were shot at by a passing motorist as they slowed down in an attempt to locate Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, where Denise was scheduled to film an upcoming movie, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace. Aaron was driving their grey Ford F-150 Shelby truck at the time and reportedly aggravated the driver behind them by slowing down. The bullet punctured the rear end of their truck on the driver’s side, near their left taillight. Neither Aaron nor Denise was harmed physically.

However, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was mentally shaken and was seen crying as she arrived at the studio, according to TMZ. The star stayed strong and “powered through” her 12-hour filming schedule for her upcoming movie, though, and Aaron stayed by her side the entire day. Afterward, the mom of three and her hubby were escorted out to the freeway by off-duty police. Producers for Angels Fallen held a gun safety meeting the same day the shooting incident occurred, according to the outlet. It is not clear if a police report was filed, as the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that it had no record of such an occurrence on Monday.

Denise, of course, also received well wishes from her fans, one of which she acknowledged after firing back at the troll.

Denise’s casting in Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace was announced in June. The movie is a sequel to the 2020 action horror film Angels Fallen. In the sequel, Denise plays a character who helps to arm a band of demon slayers, called the “Warriors of Peace” as they prepare to fight an undead army, according to Variety. She will star opposite Arifin Putra.

Denise and Aaron just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, which the Starship Troopers actress commemorated on Instagram with an adorable slideshow of pics with Aaron. “4 yrs and many many many more to come,” she captioned the Sept. 8 post. “I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes.”