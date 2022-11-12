Demi Moore Glows As She Cuddles Dogs Celebrating 60th Birthday: Photos

Demi Moore is 60 and looking fabulous! The actress flashed a smile as she sat in a private plane and cuddled her dogs during a birthday celebration, in her daughter Tallulah Willis‘ latest Instagram photos. The 28-year-old gave her mom a birthday shout-out in the caption for the post and even included a compliment about her youthful glow. “happy 60th to my favorite medical anomaly !! @demimoore whatever hill you’re over, show me where to begin the climb 😗,” she wrote.

Demi looked as happy as could be, in the snapshots, as she had her long hair down and wore a comfortable-looking black coat with a pink puffer vest underneath. She also playfully posed with two party hats on her head, including one that was made to look like candles on a birthday cake. The pooches looked content on her lap as she shared the memorable moment with them.

Once Tallulah shared the epic photos, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment. They wished the Now & Then star a “Happy Birthday” and also pointed out how incredible she looked. “This woman legit looks 40, tops,” one follower wrote while another asked, “Does she age? I don’t think she ages.” A third said she had “great genes” and a fourth wrote, “Please tell us older woman your secrets.”

In addition to Tallulah’s photos, Demi took to her own Instagram to share a video of herself having fun and dancing on the plane. She had one of her dogs in a carried strapped to her chest and she shook her hips from side to side while flashing a big smile. “Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful! Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday ♥️,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

She also shared a video her story that was a repost from Derek Blasberg. It showed Kate Hudson holding her phone up to her mouth as she sang “Happy Birthday” to Demi and sent her well wishes during a trip to an airport. “Just found @katehudson singing happy birthday to @demimoore at the airport,” the caption over it read.