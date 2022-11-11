Lala Kent Confirms Don Lopez Split After Having ‘A Lot Of Fun In The Bedroom’

That was quick! After seemingly admitting she was dating model Don Lopez in early November, Lala Kent just as abruptly said it was over. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the reality TV star, 32, said during SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, November 10. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she said. Per Us Weekly, she added that the hot fling was “great while it lasted.”

It’s worth noting that host Jeff, 52, attempted to clarify what she meant about people “saying certain things.” “Okay so when you went public with ‘the Don,’ people reached out to you and were like, ‘hey, watch out?’ Warnings?” “A little bit, yeah,” the Vanderpump Rules star responded. “I’m very protective of myself.” She went on to say that “none of these dudes” are ever going to meet her 19-month-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, whom she shares with ex fiancé Randall Emmett. “No one comes around Ocean,” she said. “Ocean’s always on my mind.”

The blonde bombshell first gave a hint of the brief romance via Instagram stories on November 3, when she posted a pic of the side of the model’s head. “Good morning. Time to go to work,” she captioned the image. It wasn’t long before Page Six identified the model, who has reportedly worked for high profile brands including Gucci and Givenchy.

Just a few weeks previously, she teased to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon in October that she was enjoying somebody’s company. “I don’t want to be locked down because I’m having the best time of my life,” she told HL. “You know, I hook up with him and I’m like, ‘Okay you’re added to the ‘I’m In Love With You Too’ List.'” she laughed. “I feel like I’m in the best place ever.”