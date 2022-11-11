Gabrielle Union Can’t Stop Smiling After Seeing Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute For Her 50th Birthday: Watch

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th,” Gabrielle Union captioned her Nov. 10 Instagram video, In the clip, Gabrielle shared another highlight from her and Dwyane Wade’s family trip to Africa as part of Union’s 50th birthday (which took place on Oct. 29.) This vacation included a stop at a tattoo parlor in Cape Town, South Africa, where Dwyane, 40, got his wife’s initials tattooed on his wrist. The clip that Gabrielle posted showed her real-time reaction to the new ink. “Best bday gift yet,” she captioned the clip of her smiling from ear to ear.

“@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022,” Gabrielle added. Dwyane also showed off the tattoo to their youngest daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, who also celebrated a birthday on the trip. “Happiest of birthdays to my little brown girl with a soul wise beyond her years and a brain and spirit that is so open and free you inspire literally everyone around you,” Gabrielle posted on Nov. 7. “Watching you turn four years old in #SouthAfrica after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives.”

Gabrielle, who married D-Wade in 2014, reflected on this trip before she and her family began their trek of the African continent. “As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends, and all the friends I haven’t even met in person who has kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself,” she wrote. “Thank y’all for rockin’ with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine.”

In recent weeks, Dwyane has clashed with his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches, over their daughter, Zaya Wade. Funches filed a petition against Dwyane on Nov. 2, claiming the former NBA player was “pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received.” Dwayne responded online, claiming that “Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN” and that her ex hasn’t “truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya” over her gender identity at all. Siovaughn responded by denying the “untruths” and saying she loves her children.