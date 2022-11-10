Candice Swanepoel Models Tiny Lavender Bikini & Gold Body Jewelry In Jaw Dropping New TikTok Video

Candice Swanepoel looked fabulous when she modeled a tiny lavender bikini from her new swimsuit collection in a sexy new TikTok video.

November 10, 2022
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel always manages to look unbelievably sexy and that’s exactly what she did in a new TikTok video. The 34-year-old model looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she modeled a tiny lavender bikini from her Tropic of C swimwear collection and the new video is absolutely amazing.

Candice posted the video with the caption, “Ohhhww! New colors Dropping friday! @tropicofcofficial #yougotmenow.” In the video, Candice wore a super tiny strapless bandeau top with underwire cups styled with a pair of matching, high-waisted bottoms. The super high-rise bottoms were cut high on the sides of her thighs while the back was super cheeky.

Candice danced around her house wearing the two-piece that she accessorized with a thin gold body chain. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down in natural waves and opted out of any makeup.

Candice loves showing off her incredible figure in sexy bikinis and the same day she posted the video, she posted a photo to her Instagram story rocking a black string bikini. In the photo, captioned, “Days like these..,” Candice sat in a chair on a roof deck while stretching out her legs. She wore a super tiny triangle top with a pair of matching, high-rise bottoms with side-tie strings.

Candice is always rocking sexy outfits and just the other day she posted a video of herself wearing an all-black ensemble from her brand. She rocked a spaghetti strap black mini dress that had a low-cut neckline and was cinched in at the waist while the bottom half of the dress featured a fitted mini skirt.

