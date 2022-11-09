Kristian Rasmussen: 5 Things About Elizabeth Debicki’s BF Who Attended ‘The Crown’ Premiere

Kristian Rasmussen is actress Elizabeth Debicki’s reported new boyfriend.

He was recently spotted hand in hand during an outing with the actress.

The new couple made their red carpet debut at the season five premiere of ‘The Crown’ in London.

Elizabeth Debicki, 32, has a new man in her life and she showed him off at a recent event. The actress, who portrays the late Diana, Princess of Wales in the Netflix series The Crown, turned heads when she stepped out with Kristian Rasmussen at the premiere of the fifth season of the popular series and they looked gorgeous together. The two were both dressed in stylish black outfits, including a long black sleeveless dress for her and a black suit for him, and were photographed arriving and leaving the event.

Find out more about Kristian and his new romance with Elizabeth below!

When did Elizabeth and Kristian start dating?

Since Elizabeth has been very private about her love life and Kristian doesn’t appear to be public on social media, it’s unclear exactly when they first started their romance, but it’s believed to be recent. They have only been seen out and about together this week and appeared to be very close.

Elizabeth and Kristian’s appearance at ‘The Crown’s fifth season premiere was their red carpet debut.

The new lovebirds showed up looking incredible in their fashionable black outfits at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. They were photographed sitting in a car and Kristian even waved to cameras while flashing a smile. They stayed close the entire event and Elizabeth looked amazing as she posed for solo photos on the red carpet. She had her hair pulled up with some strands hanging down and added a black scarf down her neck to go with the dress she wore. Kristian had his hair parted to the side and looked as handsome as could be.

Kristian has been compared to Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip on ‘The Crown.’

Kristian looks a lot like Matt, who played Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband on seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown, and the physical similarities became big headlines after he stepped out with Elizabeth. Both men have similar hairstyles, hair color, and facial features, which has been pointed out by several outlets.

Elizabeth and Kristian showed off PDA before ‘The Crown’ premiere.

The blonde beauty and her beau got attention when they were seen walking hand in hand during a shopping trip in London on Nov. 7, 2022. They also hugged and appeared to kiss in some photos as they were bundled up in coats and scarves. They carried shopping bags and Elizabeth wore sunglasses as they both looked content while taking in the sights.

Before Kristian, Elizabeth was rumored to be dating a high-profile actor.

The talented star sparked romance rumors with Tom Hiddleston. He co-starred with her in The Night Manager back in 2016 but neither ever confirmed a relationship. Tom is now engaged to Zawe Ashton, with whom he shares a newborn baby that was reportedly welcomed at the end of Oct. 2022.