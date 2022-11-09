Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.

In addition to Georgia and Sophia, Vili is the father of his oldest daughter Audrey, 25. He shared his two elder daughters with his late wife, whom he had a controversial relationship and eventual marriage with after she began sexually abusing him in 1996, when she was his sixth-grade teacher at an elementary school in Burien, Washington. She was sentenced to over seven years in prison for child rape and became pregnant with Vili’s kids before he was 15, despite court orders trying to keep them apart.

When Mary was released, Vili had legally become an adult and petitioned the court to allow him to see her. Although a restraining order against her was then dropped, she was still a registered sex offender in the state of Washington. Their marriage took place in 2005 but by 2017, they had split when Vili filed for legal separation. They were still living together after the split and were sometimes spotted out and about together in Seattle.

After Mary was diagnosed with cancer and was close to the end of her life, Vili was there for her and she left much of her estate to him in her will. “At the end of the day, they truly did love and respect one another,” Julianna Wong, Mary’s associated and dissolution lawyer, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July 2020. “I’ve known Mary for probably the last three or four years. I am currently her family law attorney for the separation matter with Vili. I had spoken with Mary towards the end of May 2020, and that’s when she reported to me that she was sick.”

“Yeah, I would say that’s correct,” the attorney went on when asked if Vili was devoted to her in the end. “They were very mutually supportive of one another, and I think at the end of the day, they truly did love and respect one another. Mary was more of a human and a mother, and a partner than people would suspect her of being. And she was very kindhearted, and I know that to her closest friends she was a fantastic friend also.”