Taraji P. Henson Slays In Metallic Corset Top & Skirt For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

View gallery Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show is always full of surprises and one super pleasant surprise was seeing Taraji P. Henson model a sexy outfit from the new collection. The 52-year-old did a sultry dance in the show while wearing a tight metallic corset top and matching skirt.

For the show, Taraji slayed in a skintight, dark gray sparkly corset top that had a plunging neckline and underwire cups. Under the corset, Taraji rocked a matching maxi skirt and topped her look off with a matching baggy duster coat that she draped off her shoulders.

The actress danced around the set while a slew of dancers in tight catsuits trailed behind her. At one point, she took her jacket off to reveal her bare arms and gloves. She accessorized her sparkly outfit with a diamond floral cuff bracelet and matching rings while a pair of dazzling diamond earrings tied her look together.

As for her glam, Taraji’s long dark hair was down in a bunch of different braids ranging from thick to super thing while two braided space buns sat atop her head. She added a super sultry metallic smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a thick black cat-eye liner while a glossy dark black lip completed her look.

Taraji’s appearance in the show marked her first appearance in a fashion show and technically her runway debut, considering Rihanna’s show was more like a movie set than a runway.

Taraji’s metallic ensemble was part of the newest Savage X Fenty collection and all of the Savage X Fenty looks worn throughout the show will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.