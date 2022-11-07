Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.

The professional athlete kissed Clara in the stands at Camp Nou, after Gerard’s team Barcelona beat UD Almería 2-0. Gerard was wearing his jersey and had a big smile on his face as he happily embraced Clara. The couple sweetly hugged and then Gerard wrapped his arms around Clara and cradled her from behind. Clara is a public relations student and reportedly worked at Gerard’s TV and movie production company Kosmos.

Gerard got a standing ovation as he played his last game with Barcelona. His teammates wore special shirts in honor of Gerard. Clara was in the audience to watch her handsome beau’s final match after playing soccer for nearly 20 years. Gerard announced his retirement Nov. 3, with an emotional clip where he gave his fans an inside look at his personal life.

The big retirement announcement came just five months after Gerard and Shakira called it quits. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a statement released June 4 by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Shakira and the beloved soccer player share two kids: Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

In August, Gerard was seen kissing Clara at a musical festival in Spain. HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Shakira was surprised that her boyfriend of 11 years moved on so fast after their breakup.” Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off,” our insider explained. “Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point,” they added.