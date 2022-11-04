Nev Schulman Jokes He’s ‘Trying To Run Faster’ Than Ashton Kutcher As They Both Take On NYC Marathon (Exclusive)

Nev Schulman is feeling confident ahead of running in the New York City Marathon on November 6. The longtime Catfish host, 38, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife ahead of the big day as he takes on the 26.2 mile trek across all five boroughs alongside numerous other celebrities, including Ashton Kutcher, 44.

“I mean the truth is, yes, I’m trying to set a new personal record, but I’m really just trying to run faster than Ashton,” the MTV star joked. “Because honestly, this is probably my only chance to beat Ashton Kutcher at something. That’s really the goal if I’m being perfectly honest.”

Nev also shared how he’s feeling ahead of putting on his running shoes for the big event. “I’m actually in Florida right now filming Catfish. My schedule is very unpredictable. So it just so happens that all this week I’m going to be filming and getting back to New York on Saturday evening, which is not ideal as the race is Sunday morning. But right now my focus is just resting, relaxing, hydrating, and getting as much sleep as I can,” he said. “And again, mostly just focusing on my diet and rest.”

The New York native also revealed how he’s feeling ahead of the annual marathon which attracts some of the brightest stars across sports, entertainment, television, and lifestyle. “This will be the second time I’ve really run with a very specific time goal, and also really the second time I’ve run having trained aggressively,” Nev, who has previously competed in numerous marathons, explained. “I’m nervous because I’ve had my eyes set on this goal for the last four months now. I’ve been working hard for it, putting in a lot of time and effort. I’m hoping that all the pieces fall into place and I hit my goal.”

Arguably the biggest names running in 2022, in addition to Ashton, are Ellie Kemper, Claire Holt, and Lauren Ridloff. The 2022 edition of the New York City Marathon sees the race return to its full glory. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, pandemic precautions limited the number of competitors to 33,000. In 2022, 50,000 racers are expected to start. How many complete the race remains to be seen. Will any of the following celebs cross the line? Tune in on Nov. 6 to find out.