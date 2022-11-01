Kris Jenner, 66, Rocks Sexy Wonder Woman Costume For Halloween With ‘Coach’ Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner absolutely slayed Halloween this year when she dressed up as Wonder Woman. The 66-year-old rocked a tiny blue and red satin mini dress that showed off her long, toned legs. Meanwhile, Cory Gamble dressed up as a coach wearing a head-to-toe blue outfit.

Kris posted the photo of her and Corey with the caption, “Me and my coach! #HappyHalloween @coreygamble.” In the photo, Kris looked stunning in this red and blue costume that had a low-cut, gold neckline with a super short blue skirt covered in white stars. She styled the short mini with a pair of nude tights and knee-high red leather boots.

As for the rest of her accessories, Kris wore a gold and red star headband with big gold hoops and a long red cape that trailed behind her. Meanwhile, Corey dressed as a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball coach when he wore a three-quarter sleeve hoodie with matching shorts, knee-high socks, blue sneakers, and a blue LA Dodgers baseball cap.

Tons of people rushed to Kris’s comments section to say how good she looked, including her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, who commented, “You betta weeeerrrrkkkk.” Kris posted another slideshow of photos of herself rocking the costume with the caption, “Boss by day, Wonder Woman by night.” We got a better look at her costume as she spun around, showing off the nude long-sleeves worn under her dress, as well as the gold arm bands around her wrists. The neckline of the dress was super plunging, revealing ample cleavage while a sultry smokey eye and nude lip tied her look together.