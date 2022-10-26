Kris Jenner Jokes About Kim & Kylie ‘Fighting’ Over Being Her Favorite With Hilarious Photo

Kris Jenner posted a hilarious photo of her & her daughters, Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner, joking that her girls were fighting over being her favorite.

By:
October 26, 2022 9:26AM EDT
kris jenner
View gallery
Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2019. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's new spring 2019 exhibition, 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which runs from 09 May until 08 September 2019.2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Kylie Jenner launches her successful 'Kylie Cosmetics' brand at 'Ulta Beauty' in Westwood, CA. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889147_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Ryan Miller/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner is absolutely hilarious and she proved that when she posted a photo on Instagram of her and her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In the photo, Kylie and Kim seem to be in a heated discussion while Kris stood behind them laughing. The 66-year-old joked in her caption that they were fighting over being her favorite.

kris jenner
Kris Jenner’s Instagram caption. (Instagram)

Kris posted the photo with the caption, “When they both think they’re the favorite…” Kris was wearing a gorgeous silver sequin dress and stood up behind the table that Kim and Kylie were sitting at. Kylie looked deep in conversation with a serious face on while wearing a low-cut black top and a baggy leather jacket on top. In the photo, Kylie had her hand on Kim’s arm while trying to tell her something.

kris jenner
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner. (Ryan Miller/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Kim was opening up a box while seemingly smiling at Kylie as she spoke. Kim wore a spaghetti strap black top while her platinum blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in waves.

Tons of people headed to the comments section including Kim who wrote two skulls and crossbones emojis. Khloe Kardashian got in on the fun when she commented a bunch of coffin emojis, a friend of the Kardashians, Steph Shep, wrote, “screaming,” with a laughing crying smiley face, while Mariah Carey, as well as twins, Malika and Khadijah, all commented with laughing crying emojis.

More From Our Partners

ad