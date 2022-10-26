Kris Jenner Jokes About Kim & Kylie ‘Fighting’ Over Being Her Favorite With Hilarious Photo

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner is absolutely hilarious and she proved that when she posted a photo on Instagram of her and her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In the photo, Kylie and Kim seem to be in a heated discussion while Kris stood behind them laughing. The 66-year-old joked in her caption that they were fighting over being her favorite.

Kris posted the photo with the caption, “When they both think they’re the favorite…” Kris was wearing a gorgeous silver sequin dress and stood up behind the table that Kim and Kylie were sitting at. Kylie looked deep in conversation with a serious face on while wearing a low-cut black top and a baggy leather jacket on top. In the photo, Kylie had her hand on Kim’s arm while trying to tell her something.

Meanwhile, Kim was opening up a box while seemingly smiling at Kylie as she spoke. Kim wore a spaghetti strap black top while her platinum blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in waves.

Tons of people headed to the comments section including Kim who wrote two skulls and crossbones emojis. Khloe Kardashian got in on the fun when she commented a bunch of coffin emojis, a friend of the Kardashians, Steph Shep, wrote, “screaming,” with a laughing crying smiley face, while Mariah Carey, as well as twins, Malika and Khadijah, all commented with laughing crying emojis.