Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’

Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.

A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS! https://t.co/2xxJ2jHUd1 pic.twitter.com/J910PBzZRU — Al B. Sure! (@OfficialAlBSure) October 31, 2022

Local New York radio station 107.5 WBLS tweeted to offer “prayers” for Al, after it was reported that he was in a coma, and the singer responded. “A very humble thank you for the prayers my WBLS 107.5 family. “I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful. #AllPraiseDueToAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our [health and wellness],” he wrote. Al also used the hashtag “Go See The Doctor” to encourage his followers to do just that.

It was revealed that Al had been in a coma when his son Al B. Sure Jr. posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram while responding to fans who had wished him a happy 36th birthday. “POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out,” he wrote. “Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f**kin hospital!! We need u big homie.”

Before he was in a coma, Al appeared to give fans brief updates on the health conditions he was facing on his Instagram. He shared a photo in July that seemed to be taken in a medical facility, and his last Instagram post from August was also taken in a hospital room. “I’d 1st like to say a very humble thank you for the prayers, positive thoughts and well wishes as I go through this medical journey. Waking up daily to monitors, wires and machines keeping you stable is a new experience. I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the nurses, RNs and doctors that are on the frontline and there around the clock making certain that all is well,” he wrote in the caption of the August post.