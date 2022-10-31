Amanda Kloots Transforms Into Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman For ‘The Talk’s Halloween Episode

The Talk is more than ready to celebrate Halloween. Co-host Amanda Kloots understood the assignment in an epic way. The 40-year-old transforms into Catwoman — Michelle Pfeiffer’s version from Batman Returns — for the October 31 episode.

Amanda dressed in head-to-toe black latex just like Catwoman. From the dark smokey eye to the bold red lip, Amanda looked just like the femme fatal. If there’s ever a remake, call Amanda!

While still in costume, Amanda recreated an iconic Catwoman scene from Batman Returns. On the set of The Talk, she strutted her stuff and used her whip as a jump rope like Catwoman does in the 1992 movie.

Catwoman wasn’t the only costume Amanda donned for The Talk’s annual Halloween episode. She also dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. Amanda wore a gorgeous blue and gold dress and held a basket of dragon eggs.

The entire Talk crew went all-out for Halloween this year. Sheryl Underwood channeled Megan Thee Stallion, while Natalie Morales dressed up as Wednesday Addams. Natalie and Jerry O’Connell transformed into Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Akbar Gbaja-Biamila went as Black Adam and Samuel L. Jackson in Shaft. They’ll be joined by special guests Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord from Young Sheldon, who dressed up as Ghostbusters.

Amanda is also celebrating Halloween with her son, Elvis, 3. Amanda shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Elvis adorably dressed up as a Ghostbuster. Amanda recently revealed that her son has started asking where his dad, Nick Cordero, is nearly 3 years after his death from COVID-19 complications.

“I have said, ‘Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he’s all around us all the time,” Amanda said on The Important Things with Bobbi Brown podcast. “And we can always talk to him, we can listen to him sing and he’s watching over us all the time.’ That’s what I’ve said so far

As soon as Halloween is over, Amanda will be getting in the Christmas spirit. Amanda is starring in her first-ever holiday film for CBS. Fit For Christmas will premiere on December 4.