Olivia Rodrigo Is Betty Boop In Short Red Dress & Platform Pumps For Halloween

Olivia Rodrigo went back all the way to the 1930s for her Halloween costume inspiration. The ‘Driver’s License’ singer was spotted heading to a spooky party in West Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 29 while dressed up as the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop. Rocking a cute red mini dress and a short black bob with curls on her forehead, the gorgeous singer was the envy of the town.

The incredible display comes only a week after Olivia channeled another iconic female figure: Britney Spears! During a meet-n-greet with fans in Los Angeles, the Grammy winner rocked a schoolgirl outfit, complete with plaid minis skirt and knee-high white socks, ala Britney in her hit 1998 music video for “Baby One More Time.”

Meanwhile, Olivia must have been sending out good vibes with her tribute to the aughts’ pop princess, as she also teamed up with another star of that era recently: Avril Lavigne. The artist invited Canada’s own Avril to take over the microphone and belt out her hit “Complicated” in Toronto over the summer. In social media clips of the dream collaboration, the pop punk rockers threw the crowd in a frenzy with their rocking rendition of the 2002 song.

Only a few weeks later, Olivia also did a duet with Alanis Morissette at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Olivia and Alanis performed “You Oughta Know,” the breakthrough single from Alanis’ 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill. It was truly an epic surprise for the adoring fans, as they traded verses before joing their voices together for the chorus.

Speaking of surprises, Olivia appeared floored at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where she took home three prizes: Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Driver’s License”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (for Sour). It was an incredible night for the young star, who appeared shock every time her name was called to the stage. The wins truly shook her up, as Olivia even dropped one of the trophies and shattered it while trying to pose with all three!