Emily Ratajkowski Dresses Up As Sexy Cowgirl In All Black After Ibiza Trip: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski owned an all-black sexy cowgirl look as she rocked a pair of fringed black chaps, showing off her underwear.

By:
October 30, 2022 4:55PM EDT
Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski hit the club dressed as a sexy cowgirl! The model, 31, stunned in a black crop top paired with a pair of fringed chaps, showing off a fitted pair of cheeky underwear underneath. She, of course, added a black cowboy hat to complete the look. In videos shared by friend Babs and Emily via Instagram and TikTok, the pair appeared to be out for a night of clubbing as they hit the dance floor dressed in their respective costumes (Babs went as rapper Bad Bunny in his sunshine look from a recent video).

The TikTok EmRata shared used a sound clip from 2004’s Mean Girls as Lindsay Lohan‘s Cady breaks down Halloween fashion. “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it. The hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears,” Lindsay says in the short sound clip as Emily and her pal showed off their costumes. Hilariously, Emily commented the two were the “Hardcore girls!” in the post caption (albeit, not exactly true as Babs was dressed as a cartoon-like sun and Emily was wearing a lot more than just lingerie).

Emily’s friends and fans were loving the look, including singer Halsey! “ma the CHEEKS what’s the routine,” she commented, referencing Emily’s toned derrière. Meanwhile, Diplo appeared confused by her friend Babs, asking, “lol how is that bad bunny.” Others added, “you slayyyyy queeeen,” and “Queen of the world.”

The hot look comes fresh off of the model’s whirlwind trip to Spain, which she dubbed “36 hours in Ibiza” via her Instagram. The My Body author stunned in one particular photo from the carousel post where she donned a red bikini as she soaked up the rays on a picturesque beach while holding onto her iPhone. The two piece swimsuit was a push-up bustier style from her own brand dubbed Inamorata, which retails online.

