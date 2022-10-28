Sheryl Underwood Celebrated 95-Lb. Weight Loss By Wearing A Dress & Heels For The 1st Time

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.

“I knew I was gaining weight,” she said. “I could see it, and I knew that something was happening with my health … And for the years that I’ve been here, you can go back through all of the footage, you’ve never seen me cross my legs.” Sheryl also explained how good it felt to cross her legs in a dress during the show. “It felt amazing,” she said, nodding to her co-hosts Natalie Morales, 50, and Amanda Kloots, 40. “Natalie, Amanda, and I, we’re sisters in this, and I just wanted to do what I see them doing. So now we call it ‘the Natalie’.”

Sheryl revealed to PEOPLE that for the big milestone, she was searching for a look with a “Dorothy effect.” “I wanted a dress that really showed the work that I’ve put in this and to show the audience and the world, ‘You can do it too,'” she said. “Pick a dress, pick a suit, that is your goal, and work toward that goal. If I’ve worked hard on my body, I want to walk into church and all them saints fanning like, ‘Oh, she look good.’ I want to walk into my office, ‘Oh my gosh, she look good.’ I want to walk into the club or the restaurant and everybody’s head turn and that’s what I want,” Sheryl explained. “That’s how I feel, because when you look good, you feel good.”

In footage from the show, which you can SEE HERE, Sheryl did look good — amazing, even. But she revealed to the outlet that she’d like to lose 15 to 20 more pounds. “You see I crossed my leg twice,” she said about the episode. “You just want to feel sexy… And that’s the great feeling about this and it makes you continue on this journey.”