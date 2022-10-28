Matthew Perry Reveals He Used To Steal Pills From Strangers’ Open Houses

Matthew Perry is laying it all out. In a new interview ahead of the release of his new memoir, he says his opioid addiction went next-level when he began stealing pills from the open houses of strangers. In a clip you can view HERE via The New York Post, Matthew, 53, admitted to Diane Sawyer in the Friday, October 28 ABC interview that he needed 55 pills a day to sustain his dangerous addiction to prescription pills. “I had to wake up and realize that I had to get 55 of them, or I was gonna be really sick,” he told Diane. “So I did all sorts of things, I had a bunch of doctors, and fake migraines, and all that stuff. I guess the weirdest thing I did, was on Sundays, I would go to open houses, and go to the bathrooms in these open houses, and see what pills they had in there, and steal them.”

At the time, he told Diane, he rationalized the theft. “And I think they thought, ‘Well, there’s no way that Chandler came in and stole from us,’” Perry he said. Diane also broached the topic of the actor’s drinking problem, and related how co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him. “And she says, ‘we know you’re drinking,'” Diane said. “Yeah,” admitted Perry. “Imagine how scary a moment that was. And I said, ‘how? I thought I was hiding it so well.’ And she said, ‘we can smell it.’ But I wasn’t in a position to stop, you know? And that’s what addiction is. But she was the one to reach out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.”

Matthew’s latest admission comes on the heels of several intimate revelations that can be found in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which hits shelves on November 1. His many confessions include feeling “unlovable” while dating Notting Hill star Julia Roberts, having a deep crush on Jennifer before Friends premiered, almost dying after his colon burst due to drug overuse, secretly dating Cameron Diaz, and having a weird preoccupation with Keanu Reeves being alive.