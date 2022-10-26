Matthew Perry Claims Cameron Diaz Hit Him in the Face on A Secret Date Once

Matthew Perry and Cameron Diaz were a match that simply did not work out! The sitcom star, 53, revealed that the two went on one date, after being set up by friends in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He revealed that the date was not good and led to an accidental hit from Cameron, 50.

Matthew wrote that the pair were connected via some friends in 2007, after the Charlie’s Angels star broke up with popstar Justin Timberlake, 41. Matthew claimed she got “immediately stoned” and “wasn’t interested in him at all,” as they attended a dinner party with some friends, via Page Six. Despite not being interested, the date took a really bad turn once party games got involved.

The Friends actor said that Cameron “accidentally” hit him in the face, after he said “something witty,” as the two were playing Pictionary. By his response, he didn’t sound very happy with Cameron’s response to his joke. “Are you f**king kidding me?” he claimed was his reply.

Besides his lone date with Cameron, the Fools Rush In star also detailed a few of his other romantic escapades throughout the book, including kissing Valerie Bertinelli and his relationship with Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996.

While Matthew gets into his personal life and dating history, much of his new book chronicles his battle with opioid addiction. He detailed just how bad his addiction got in an excerpt, published by People. He said that at one point doctors told him that he had a “2 percent chance to live” after his colon burst. “If the police came over to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ I’d start packing. I couldn’t stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older,” he wrote.

Even though much of the memoir focuses on his struggles with addiction, Matthew does open about his opinions about some major Hollywood Stars, for example, his distaste for Keanu Reeves. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” he quipped.