Lauren Jauregui opened up about her past romance with Ty Dolla $ign as she embarks on another chapter in her career with the release of a new ballad called “Always Love” on Friday, Oct. 28. The singer/songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member, who broke up with the rapper in 2019, said the song was written shortly after the split, and reflects where her head was at during that emotional time, according to People.

More About Lauren Jauregui Lauren Jauregui Says She’s Finally ‘Healed’ After Ty Dolla $ign Split As She Drops New Song

“I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn’t working for you anymore,” she told the news outlet. “I, still to this day, have a lot of love and respect for him and what we had together.”

She said she sent the lyrics to Ty once they were finished, to make sure the message was communicated clearly. “We’re both artists, and we both express ourselves through our music really deeply,” Lauren explained. “But that was then. Now, it’s just art.”

And even though it took three years to get the song out to her fans, the song still resonates with the singer. “The songs that I write capture a moment when I’m in it,” Lauren said. “But for me, if the song can transcend the moment and still communicate to me and other people three years of it was written, and after I’m completely healed and not in that space anymore, I think that’s a testament to it needing to go out into the world.”

When Lauren finally posted the song to her own Instagram, she captioned it, “#AlwaysLove video and song are OUT IN THE WORLD and Im crying and so is everyone else so if you know what’s good for you go ahead and watch it so you can also cathartically cry. Thanks. Link is literally anywhere you can find a link. Bio, story, twit, tok all of it🤍 enjoyyyyyyy”

Lauren and Ty first met in 2016 on the set of the music video for Fifth Harmony‘s “Work From Home.” Relationship rumors swirled when the pair were spotted hanging out together in April 2017. They confirmed the rumors seven months later, only to finally bid adieu in April 2019.