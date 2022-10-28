Chris Pratt Carries Daughter Lyla, 2, As He Takes Her To Soccer Game With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but he’s not too big to give his daughter, Lyla, a lift. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Chris, 43, scooped up his 2-year-old girl while walking with Katherine Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Thursday (Oct. 28). Chris looked happy to see the paparazzi as he flashed them a big smile while making his way. The Guardians of the Galaxy star dressed for the late-October LA weather, donning a dark outfit with sunglasses, a hat, and comfy shoes. He wore a camo backpack, and Lyla’s green-and-yellow dress almost matched.

Katherine, 32, opted for a pair of black overalls, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers for the outing. As for a reason for being out and about, Daily Mail proposed that it was likely for a Jack Pratt soccer game. Chris and Anna Farris’s 10-year-old is involved in the sport, and Chris has been spotted at Jack’s game with his new wife, Katherine.

Chris recently celebrated Jack’s 10th birthday with a lovely tribute. “Happy Birthday to my firstborn, my smart, handsome, kind-hearted, big boy Jack!” he posted on Aug. 17. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!! You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer, and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you, kid!”

Jack joined his father and stepmother for one of their family walks in late October. As Chris pushed Lya in a stroller, Katherine carried her and Chris’s then-five-month-old daughter, Eloise. Jack walked along in a white t-shirt and blue pants, looking like a min-me of his famous father.

Chris will reprise his Star-Lord/Peter Quinn role in the upcoming Disney+ event, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Directed by James Gunn, the special will see the Guardians try to raise Starlord’s spirits following the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) travel to Earth to get Peter the perfect gift: Kevin Bacon.

In an interview with Radio Times, Gunn called the special the “greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it. And it’s out pretty soon. You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.”