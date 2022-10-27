La La Anthony Reveals Whether She Plans To Marry Again After Carmelo Divorce

La La Anthony appeared to have her future love life all mapped out during a stop by The Breakfast Club on Thursday, Oct. 27. The actress/TV personality had recently caught the bouquet at a friend’s wedding, prompting the morning show’s hosts to ask if she would ever marry again and what her perfect match looks like after her 10-year marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony ended in June 2021.

“I’ll never get married again,” La La quickly replied. “It was one of those things in life that I can check it off like I did that,” she explained. “I’ve experienced it. I know the good and the bad that happened to me, so it’s not something I want to experience again.”

La La added, “I feel like marriage at times becomes very much like business. At least to me. It’s easy to get into and harder to get out of.” As for any potential boyfriends, La La said she’s looking for “someone to vibe with.” However, pro basketball players may be off the table. “I think I would stay away from the NBA,” she explained with a coy smile.

Back in 2004, La La and Carmelo got engaged while he was playing for the Denver Nuggets. They welcomed their only child together, son Kiyan, on March 7, 2007. Three years later, the couple married in New York shortly before Carmelo was traded to the Knicks.

The move to New York for Carmelo’s career was the beginning of the end of their relationship, according to La La. During her appearance on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress said “When we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

While the demise of the marriage was clearly difficult, La La appeared to hold a positive outlook on it. “We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who’s amazing,” she said on the podcast. “It wasn’t all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we’re still friends and we co-parent great…. Life is just about lessons and going through different phases, and that was a phase in my life, a chapter in my life. And now, that chapter’s over but it’s never really over when you have a kid with somebody.”