Katy Perry Trolls Herself After Her Mid-Concert Eye ‘Glitch’ Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Katy Perry proved she knows exactly when to take a shot at herself. While fans were trying to figure out why the singer’s right eye wouldn’t closely properly at the end of one of her Vegas performances, Katy took to her Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 27 to troll herself about the incident… and to plug her Sin City residency while at it!

Posting a clip of the mid-concert eye glitch, the “Fireworks” hitmaker appeared to insinuate that the news of her PLAY residency being extended would cause anyone to “malfunction” with excitement. “POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates,” she captioned the hilarious clip. In the lengthy message attached, Katy also urged fans, including the eye-twitching conspiracy theorists, to come check out the show.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she began. “The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!” SHe went on to say the theme of the concert is about “finding unconditional love,” has no political bend and includes a NSFW “party trick.” She concluded, “Hope to sing along with you in 2023!”

After the eye glitch made the rounds online due to a viral TikTok of it just a day before, fans were sent into a frenzy trying to decipher what exactly went down. “Mechanical failure, she even press that button to keep it open” wrote one fan, as another joked, “kitty purry 2.0 update.” And when one follower said, “Conspiracy theorists are gonna have a field day with this one,” a few did indeed speculate that the pop star was part of the Illuminati.

However, it looks like Katy will have the last laugh as she got in front of the joke, turned it around by dragging herself and then took the opportunity to let her 177 million Instagram followers know about her extended PLAY residency in Las Vegas. Sounds like her personal software and programming is running smoothly!