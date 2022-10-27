Jamie Lynn Spears Falls From A Helicopter In Intense ‘Special Forces’ Trailer: Watch

Sweet Magnolias star Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, saw her life take a complete 180-degree turn when she signed up for the TV show Special Forces. The trailer, which was released on Oct. 27, sees a disheveled Jamie in tears after going through a series of life-threatening challenges, including falling out of a helicopter. “If you should die, that is nature’s way of saying you’ve failed,” the start of the trailer boldly states. A team of tough ex-special forces operatives will put 16 celebrities’ physical, mental, and emotional limits to the test with a series of life-altering obstacles.

“I don’t care how rich or famous they are, they’ve entered our world, and they will play by our rules,” Fearless 48 Hours star Jason Fox said in the clip. He is also joined by Rudy Reyes, Mark Billingham, and Remi Adeleke, as the primary directing staff on the Fox series. Some of the other famous faces that audiences can expect to see are former Spice Girl Mel B, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Celebrity Rehab host Dr. Drew Pinsky, and many more.

The Things I Should Have Said author shared a photo with her castmates to Instagram on Sept. 7, and told her followers that the experience changed her life. “So excited that I can finally share about this life changing experience, and the lifelong bonds I created with these amazing people during this process No words can explain it, you just have to tune in to @foxtv to experience it with us,” Jamie captioned the photo. Outside of her usual lavish ensembles, the blonde beauty rocked a white long sleeve t-shirt, army pants, and combat boots for the group photo. Reality Club Fox also shared the trailer to their Instagram with the caption, “Will these 16 celebrity recruits be able to face their fears and survive the harshest, most grueling challenges they’ve ever had to endure?”

Kenya even shared an emotional message about her time on the show with the same photo on Sept. 7. “OMG I can’t believe I pushed myself beyond humanly possible. Beyond what I and we thought we could. We all know there is nothing I love more than a good challenge. Don’t miss me push past all my limits when ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ premieres in January on @FOXTV! So honored to be amongst the incredible human beings and friends,” the 51-year-old wrote.

Fox reality chief Rob Wade released a statement about what viewers can expect come the new year, per TV Line. “[Special Forces] puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen,” Rob said. “In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength. It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”