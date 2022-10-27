Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Lingerie Underneath Totally Sheer Dress At Tiffany & Co. Party

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a Tiffany & Co. Lock event party in LA on Oct. 26. The 25-year-old wore a see-through, skintight black dress that revealed her tiny bra and high-waisted underwear.

Hailey’s long-sleeve YSL maxi dress was form-fitting and put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. Under the dress, you could see her black triangle bralette which was super tiny, revealing ample cleavage. A pair of high-waisted, seamless black cheeky underwear and a pair of black strappy Femme Donatella Mules tied her look together.

As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye with dark eyeliner and a nude matte lip completed her sexy ensemble.

Also in attendance at the event was Kim Kardashian, who also opted for an all-black outfit. She wore a low-cut, scoop-neck black tank top tucked into a pair of skintight, high-waisted black pants. She styled her look with a baggy, long black leather trench coat lined with fur and topped her look off with a silver, layered chain choker necklace and black leather boots.

Hailey has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was out with her husband, Justin Bieber, just a few days ago when she wore a tiny black crop top with a pair of oversized, light-wash Denim by Orlee Vintage Jeans. She topped her look off with a black leather Worn Vintage Racing Style Biker Jacket, black leather The Row Loafers, and a Prada Brushed Leather Prada Femme Bag.