Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Channel Romeo & Juliet For Halloween 2022: Photos

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz kicked off Halloween early when they dressed up as Romeo & Juliet from the 1996 film, at a party in LA on Oct. 26.

October 27, 2022 9:15AM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Halloween hasn’t even happened yet and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have already slayed the holiday. The newlyweds attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, when they dressed up as Romeo and Juliet. Their costumes were based on the 1996 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz dressed up as Romeo & Juliet from the 1996 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, when they attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Oct. 26. (MEGA)

Brooklyn wore a chain metal long-sleeve top with metal body armor on his shoulders, chest, and sleeves. He styled his shirt with a pair of black trousers. Meanwhile, Nicola, wore a sleeveless white dress reminiscent of the one worn by Claire in the movie. The low-cut scoop-neck maxi dress was cinched in at her waist and she topped her look off with a pair of white feather angel wings. As for her glam, she had her long, dark brown hair down and straight while half was slicked back and pulled up.

Also in attendance at the party was Ashley Graham, who wore a skintight, plunging blue patterned mini dress that had an extremely low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the sleeveless mini with a pair of white feather angel wings and two space buns with spikes sticking out of them. A sultry white and blue metallic smokey eye, thick black cat-eye liner, and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Also in attendance at the party was Ashley Graham, who wore a skintight patterned blue mini dress with white feather angle wings. (MEGA)

Nicola and Brooklyn are always out and about together and confessing their love for one another, so it was perfect that they chose Romeo and Juliet as their costume. Aside from their costumes, they were just out together the other day when Nicola wore an ivory crop top with matching, super baggy elastic cotton pants. She styled her outfit with a cropped black leather Versace Fall 1991 Byzantine Met Heavenly Bodies Museum Jacket on top. Meanwhile, Brooklyn wore a pair of dark-wash, baggy blue jeans with a black T-shirt and a black zip-up hoodie.

