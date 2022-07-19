Nicola Peltz Lounges In White Bikini On Vacation With Brooklyn Beckham: Photo

Nicola Peltz, 27, gave her followers a glimpse into her and Brooklyn Beckham‘s honeymoon on July 18. The actress shared an Instagram post featuring images of the married couple’s summer getaway to Europe. In the first photo, Nicola lounged on a bed while rocking a sexy two-piece white bikini. Nicola placed her hands behind her head and stared into the camera as she flaunted her gorgeous thin body.

Another image showed Nicola and Brooklyn, 23, puckering their lips for a cute selfie. Nicola also captured her handsome husband (who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham) doing a backwards flip off of a yacht into the sea. Brooklyn smiled for a close-up shot where he posed with a little kid, while wearing clear glasses and a blue button up shirt.

Nicola shared two more pics in her post, the first being a shot of delicious clams that she and Brooklyn seemingly indulged in during their trip. The final snapshot featured Nicola drinking a beer and showing off her gorgeous smooth skin to the camera. Looks like these two lovebirds had a wonderful vacation as husband and wife!

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in front of their friends and family on April 9, roughly a year and a half after Brooklyn proposed in July 2020. Nicola supposedly wore a Valentino dress to the nuptials, which was attended by A-listers such as Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady. Shortly after tying the knot, the new Mr. and Mrs. made an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in a pair of stunning Valentino ensembles.

On June 30, the couple was seen on their honeymoon in Saint-Tropez, France. They held hands and stopped for lunch at Club 55 while strolling around the European commune in the French Riviera. Brooklyn and Nicola currently live in Miami, after selling their $11 million mansion in Los Angeles before their wedding.