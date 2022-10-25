Kylie Jenner Slays In White Crop Top & Leather Jacket Amid Travis Scott Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner stunned her Instagram followers with another sassy, sultry photo two days after Travis Scott appeared to slam cheating rumors.

By:
October 25, 2022 7:33PM EDT
Kylie Jenner crop top
Kylie Jenner left her fans drooling over a sizzling mirror selfie once again. The billionaire, 25, took to Instagram on October 24 and shared a smoldering photo as the KUWTK star wore a white crop top with matching briefs, and a dark leather jacket. Kylie’s sexy snap came just two days after Travis Scott, 31, seemingly shut down cheating rumors with his alleged ex, Rojean Kar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkG2LJwvonZ/

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul looked stunning as usual as she showed off her “new favorite lip combo”. The reality star swept her signature dark locks back in a loose bun with a soft wisp of bangs to compliment her face. She paired her bold red lip with a smokey matte eye and long, dark lashes. Kylie completed her laid-back look with a few chunky silver rings, and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

Kylie Jenner crop top
Kylie Jenner’s snapshot came just days after Travis Scott appeared to shut down cheating rumors (Jonathan Paciullo/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Kylie’s sultry snapshot comes just two days after Travis appeared to slam the rumors that he had been spending time with the Instagram model while still dating Kylie. It all began when Rojean posted a video to her Instagram on October 20 which showed her hanging out on Travis’s production set, all while the rapper was seen in the background, per The Shade Room. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Oct. 22, Travis seemingly referenced the accusations, however, without naming names, claimed he “doesn’t know” the “uninvited person” on his set.

Shortly after Travis shared the post, Rojean responded in a video post and said, “Ok, what we’re not gonna do is lie on me,” per The Shade Room. Rojean went on to say the hip hop artist has “definitely been” with her and “everybody” has seen him with her. Later, she posted screenshots of alleged texts between herself and Travis, also shared by The Shade Room.

As we previously reported, although Rojean and Travis allegedly first met back in 2013, it wasn’t until 2019 when the pair posted snaps from similar locations that fans began speculating there was something going on, particularly given the fact that it was around the time Kylie and Travis first broke up. At the time, Rojean spoke out and denied any love affair between herself and the musician.

