Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”

ET’s Cassie DiLaura asked if the two had stayed friends after their split, and she said that a few years after the breakup, they managed to reconnect and be friends. “When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while, and then we sort of found our way back, probably—I don’t know—18 or 19 years ago. Something like that, and then, just kind of stayed in touch over the years,” she explained.

Gwyneth also opened up about the way that her husband Brad Falchuk feels about her continued friendship with Brad. The Goop founder said that her husband was the “least judgemental, most secure man,” and he “totally respects” her friendship because he has an understanding of conscious uncoupling. “I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether it’s uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, that I really do believe if you’ve invested in somebody—and, of course, there are exceptions—to amputate that relationship, maybe you’re not then-fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen,” she said. “So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it’s nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that person brought to your life.”

The former couple both spoke about their relationship in an interview that Gwyneth shared on her Goop website, back in June. “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” the actress joked about her relationship with her husband. The Fight Club star admitted that he was glad that they were pals. “It’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” he said.

Gwyneth hasn’t been shy in admitting that her and Brad are on good terms, all these years after their breakup. While speaking about being friends with her exes, the actress also spoke about having a positive relationship with the Thelma And Louise star in a January 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood,” she said.