Christine Brown Reveals Where She Stands With Meri & Robyn After Leaving Kody & Moving

Christine Brown admittedly doesn’t have much of a relationship with Meri Brown and Robyn Brown since she moved away from the Sister Wives family in 2021. However, she pointed out that this is nothing different than where she stood with the two women before she split from Kody Brown. “It’s about the same as it was,” Christine told Us Weekly. “It’s the same as it was when I left, so nothing [changed]. I haven’t really spoken to either of them.” She revealed that she did recently see Kody and Robyn at a family event, and admitted that it was “a little bit awkward.”

On the other hand, though, Christine has maintained a relationship with Janelle Brown, who she was always closer to. “She’s come to visit me several times,” Christine shared. “I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half hour from me. We’ve gone on a couple of trips together, too.” Christine moved to Utah after ending things with Kody in 2021. Her decision and the aftermath has been playing out on the current season of Sister Wives.

As for her relationship with Kody, Christine said that things are still a bit rocky. “I think he is just so hurt still and just processing it a lot slower,” Christine admitted. She first told Kody that she was thinking about leaving him at the beginning of 2021, and then slowly started making moves toward leaving the family in Arizona to move to Utah. “I left before we got too angry and we were fighting,” she shared. “I left before that point. I didn’t want that to be part of it.”

Kody and Christine have six children together, including one minor daughter, Truely. “[We] communicate back and forth [about the kids],” Christine said. “But I don’t think it’s co-parenting quite yet.” On the most recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine disagreed about when to tell Truely that she and Christine would be moving. Kody wanted to delay the process in hopes that Christine would eventually change her mind. Unfortunately, Truely accidentally found out about the situation when she overheard her mom on a phone call.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. on TLC.