Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley, 20, Shows Off Weight Loss At BravoCon: Before & After Photos

Proud mama! Kandi Buruss gushed about daughter Riley Buruss, 20, during BravoCon in New York over the weekend. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 46, said Riley was giving off “supermodel vibes” as she flaunted her weight loss at Andy Cohen’s Legends Ball on Friday night, Oct. 14.

Riley radiated confidence as she rocked an edgy blue plaid dress on the red carpet. Her slim physique was on full display in the punky strapless number. Looking statuesque, she jutted one long leg out of her dress and threw her long curls over her shoulders. Chunky boots gave her rocker-chic look another cool touch while she went glam with her makeup.

Kandi gave the look a ringing endorsement on Instagram. The singer/reality star reposted the look to her social media, telling followers, “My baby @rileyburruss is giving supermodel vibes!”

Kandi’s eldest daughter was only 7 when her mom debuted on the show. Over the years she endured her fair share of bullying about her weight. When she was 16, she worked hard to go from 220lbs to 168lbs but it looks like her health journey has taken her even further now.

Riley acknowledged her weight transformation in a recent TikTok, where she flipped her hair and smiled for the camera while a sound by supermodel Bella Hadid played. On top, it read, “When my comments change from ‘she needs to lose weight’ to ‘snatched.'”

Kandi, who is a Grammy-winning songwriter in addition to a Bravo star, explained how painful comments about Riley’s weight were in an Aug. 2022 interview with People. “I despise it,” she said. “It bothers me so much.”

“Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look, and it really boils my blood.” She went on, “You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online. It’s just really terrible.”

“Luckily Riley has tough skin and doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom, it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size.”