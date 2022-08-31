Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.

Kandi, who shares Riley with her ex Russell Spencer, explained how her worst nightmare is seeing her child in pain. “You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online. It’s just really terrible,” she said. The Kandi & The Gang star acknowledged how Bravo fans sometimes “take things too far, and it’s not cool, it’s crazy.” She continued, “This is a TV show at the end of the day. Words definitely matter.”

Online trolls have been so brutal against Riley, according to her mom, who revealed that just last week they harassed Riley and accused her of being pregnant. “She was like, ‘Where are they getting this information from? Here I was feeling good about myself and losing and getting my body where I want it to be, and now they’re posting that I’m pregnant?’ That’s crazy!” Kandi said.

The Old Lady Gang restaurant owner also confirmed that she’s spoken to Garcelle Beauvais, whose son Jax, 14, is being harassed online by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. Garcelle, 55, spoke out against the attacks on her child on Twitter Aug. 23, writing, “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts,” she tweeted. “It’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

Garcelle’s co-stars including Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards have also condemned the bullying of Jax. Bravo even issued a statement about the controversy which was shared on social media by numerous stars across the Real Housewives franchise. “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the network said. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric.”