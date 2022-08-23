Garcelle Beauvais Lashes Out After Son Jax, 14, Is Cyberbullied By ‘RHOBH’ Fans

Garcelle Beauvais took to social media on Tuesday, August 23, to clap back at fans who are taking out their aggression on her son Jax Nilon, 14. Amid her ongoing feud with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna, fans have begun to lash out and cyber bully both Garcelle and Jax in defense of their fave cast member, and Garcelle isn’t having it.

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts,” she tweeted. “It’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.” Garcelle completed her post with the hashtag #RHOBH.

For the record, Lisa also slammed the Bravo series’ fans who are going after the teen. “We are doing a tv show,” she wrote via Instagram stories on Tuesday. “We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hate us,” she wrote via the platform. “But leave the kids alone!”

Lisa didn’t leave it there and went on to call the bullying behavior “disgusting.” “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable,” she continued, also mentioning alleged attacks on other cast members’ children, including Kyle Richards‘ daughter Portia, 14, and her own famous children. The reality TV icon concluded her thoughts in no uncertain terms. “They didn’t sign up for this,” she wrote. “What are [sic] doing?! The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Many of Garcelle’s nearly 260K Twitter followers took to the platform to support her. “It’s very hard not to see this as targeted harassment… towards a CHILD who did nothing wrong,” remarked one loyal follower. “It’s sad and heartbreaking.” Another wrote, “I’m so sorry, those comments are ignorant and uncalled for. You raised such respectful and kind boys and you are an amazing mother! Much love!”